Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $404.63 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.87 and its 200 day moving average is $387.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.