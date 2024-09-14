Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $209.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

