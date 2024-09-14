Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.19 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 500.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZS opened at $170.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.