Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

