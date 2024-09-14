Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.