Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 75.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 52.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.