Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

