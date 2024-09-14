Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 19,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after acquiring an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.