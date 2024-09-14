Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

