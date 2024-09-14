Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.15.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $359.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $361.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

