Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $729.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $710.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

