Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

Welltower stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $129.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

