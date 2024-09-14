Forsta AP Fonden Sells 30,200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.51 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

