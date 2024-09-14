Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $335,426,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,485,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,610,000 after buying an additional 533,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

