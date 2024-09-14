Forsta AP Fonden Sells 600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $857.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

