Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,019 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

