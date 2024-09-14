Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,429,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

