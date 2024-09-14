Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

