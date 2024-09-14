Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.69 and last traded at C$14.52. 206,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 812,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.17.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
