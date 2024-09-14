GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

