General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

