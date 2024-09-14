Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 281,000 shares.

Getech Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.88.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

