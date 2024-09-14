GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Trading Up 1.1%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.
About GGM Macro Alignment ETF
The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.
