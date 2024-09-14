Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,019 shares.

Giga-tronics Stock Up 53.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

