Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 59,935 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.28 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $469,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 552.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.