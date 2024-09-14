Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.