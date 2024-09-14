Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $72,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQ opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

