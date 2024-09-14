Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.34. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 15,623 shares changing hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $84.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 123,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.