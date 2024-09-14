Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

