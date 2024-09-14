Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 6,966.7% in August

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 6,966.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

