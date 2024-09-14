Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 6,966.7% in August

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 6,966.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Grid Metals Company Profile
