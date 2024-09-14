Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 363,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 334,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

