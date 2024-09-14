GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.