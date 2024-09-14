H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tyler Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.