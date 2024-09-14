H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

