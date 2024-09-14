Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 729,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

HASI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $35.12.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.