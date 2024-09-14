Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Holdings Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBIO. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 93,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.5% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,324,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 161,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 889,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

