HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of HCI Group worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 792.2% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 160,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,438 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Trading Up 3.2 %

HCI Group stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

