Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 321.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PVH by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 215.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

