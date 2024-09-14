Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,545 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,556,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

