Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,966 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 3.8 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

