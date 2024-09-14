Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,103 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.66 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

