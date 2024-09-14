Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2,601.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE R opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

