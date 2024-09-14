Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 18,047 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,294,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

