Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,548 shares of company stock worth $10,221,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

