Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,971 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

EWJ opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

