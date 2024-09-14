Headlands Technologies LLC Has $240,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

