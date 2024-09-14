Headlands Technologies LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 856.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $923.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. Hello Group’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

