Headlands Technologies LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 2,694.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITI. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,856,000.

BITI opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

