Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in AerCap by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

