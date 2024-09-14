Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

