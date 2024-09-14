Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $246,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

